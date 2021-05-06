Bengaluru: BBMP to keep track of oxygen supply to hospitals

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday instructed zonal commissioners and zonal joint commissioners to appoint one nodal officer for each ward to monitor overall opening stock, quantity indented, quantity received and closing stock of oxygen in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits at the end of each day.

Speaking at the virtual meeting on oxygen supply, war room management, vaccination and Covid19 testing, he discussed total stock of oxygen, demand received from the hospitals, quantity supplied among other things. Gupta noted that small hospitals and nursing homes in the city that are using oxygen cylinders have been admitting more patients than they can accommodate.

"In this regard, the nodal officers at the ward level must visit every hospital and nursing home to check their capacity to admit the maximum number of patients. The officers must also inspect if a cylinder or tank is used for oxygen supply. Also, all zonal joint commissioners must collate the information provided by the nodal authorities and submit it to the committee at the head office.

The information from all eight zones should be consolidated and submitted on a daily basis."

According to the reports, a set of officials will be appointed by zonal commissioners and joint commissioners to oversee the staff working on a contract basis at BBMP war rooms.

The Commissioner also mentioned that people over the age of 45 can visit the primary care centre and get vaccinated and those with Covid symptoms and primary contacts must get tested for Covid19.

"The labs must immediately test the samples and provide the report, he said. The labs that are not doing the same must be instructed to quicken the process", he added