Bengaluru: BJP names candidates for Assembly by-polls

Bengaluru: The BJP on Tuesday announced Dr. Rajesh Gowda and Munirathna as the party's candidates for the upcoming bye-elections to Sira and RR Nagar constituencies respectively on November 3.

The opposition JD(S) announced V Krishnamurthy as its candidate for the RR Nagar seat in the city. Gowda, a radiologist is the son of former Congress MP C P Mudalagiriyappa, who had represented the Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency. Barely 10 days ago Gowda was inducted into the BJP.

Munirathna, a two-time Congress MLA from RR Nagar resigned from the Assembly last year along with 16 other MLAs and the JD(S) finally leading to the fall of the H D Kumaraswamy government in the state.

Former minister TB Jayachandra from Sira will contest the election on Congress ticket while Kusuma H, an assistant professor at an engineering college and wife of IAS officer D K Ravi, who died in March, 2015 will contest from RR Nagar.