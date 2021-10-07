Bengaluru: Building develops cracks, residents evacuated

Bengaluru: A three-storey building in Pornachandra Layout in the Nagarbhavi area developed cracks and tilted on Tuesday, after a heavy rain lashed the city for the past three days.

BBMP officials evacuated the residents from the building which is said to be just six years old.

Speaking to media persons, a BBMP official said, "We can see that the building has been constructed on a storm water drain. No engineer will approve a plan for construction on the storm water drain.

It is quite obvious that the building did not have permission from the authorities."

The BBMP will order a structural audit of the building and notice will be issued to the owner.

On September 28, a dilapidated 3-storey staff quarter of Bangalore Milk Union Limited collapsed near Dairy Circle. Not long after this incident, another building collapsed in the Lakksandra area.