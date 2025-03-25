Bengaluru Businessman Murder Mystery Unravelled

Bengaluru: The Soladevanahalli police have cracked the case of real estate businessman Loknath Singh’s brutal murder, pinning the crime on his wife, Yashaswini (19), and her mother, Hema (37), both from Chikkabanavara.

What started as a probe into a possible financial feud took a sharp turn when evidence pointed to personal grudges and a carefully laid trap. The duo now faces charges after confessing to the killing, which police say stemmed from Singh's alleged harassment and rocky family dynamics.

Singh, a prominent figure from Kuduru in Magadi taluk with political ties and a string of fraud cases trailing him, had quietly wed Yashaswini, a B.Com student, last December in Kunigal. Their union quickly soured as she spent just days with him before returning home, only for Singh to push for a lavish wedding 20 days ago.

Her father, Krishna Singh, a businessman, rejected the idea, citing Singh’s shady dealings and a 16-year age difference. Yashaswini, too, grew wary of his alleged illegal ventures and rumoured affairs, sparking constant clashes and her filing for divorce. In response, Singh allegedly filed a complaint against her father, escalating tensions that police say led to his demise.

The breakthrough came after Singh’s brother reported the murder, initially steering police toward business rivalries. But mobile data, a gunman’s account, and CCTV footage from Chikkabanavara shifted suspicion to Yashaswini. The video captured her entering Singh’s car on March 23, the day she lured him to BGS Layout under false pretences. Interrogation broke her resolve, and she admitted to the plot.

She spiked his food with sleeping pills, drove him to a secluded spot with Hema, who trailed in an auto-rickshaw stabbed him to death. Singh’s desperate dash to an auto for help ended in collapse as his throat wound proved fatal.

On March 22, Yashaswini made the call that sealed Singh’s fate, asking him to meet her. He picked her up, unaware of the sedatives in his system or her mother’s involvement. By the next day, in an empty stretch of BGS Layout, the two women struck.

Police say the murder was a calculated act of retribution for Singh’s actions against the family, with ongoing investigations digging deeper into the tangled web of motives and relationships.