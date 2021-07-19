Bengaluru: Cinema halls can operate with 50% capacity; Colleges to reopen from July 26

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Sunday announced further relaxation in lockdown rules across the State starting from Monday in view of improving Covid-19 situation. The new relaxations include opening of cinema halls with 50% capacity with strict adherence to Covid protocols.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held a meeting with the senior ministers on Sunday at Krishna, his home office, and decided to allow movie theatres and higher educational institutions to resume operations with some riders.

This meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of unlock 3 which will come to an end on Monday.

According to the statement released by the Chief Minister's office, movie theatres are allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity while higher educational institutions will be allowed to open from July 26.

The CMO added that students who have received at least one dose of anti-Covid vaccine will be allowed to attend offline classes from July 26.

Yediyurappa also decided to relax night curfew hours, and as per new guidelines night curfew will now be in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, instead of the existing 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

"Temples will resume their regular rituals from Monday. Though issue of reopening pubs and swimming activities did figure during the meeting, but a decision was not taken in this regard ," Revenue Minister told media persons.

After the Covid second wave in April, the State government had enforced lockdown-like measures since April 27, however, after the pandemic second wave's curve started flattening since mid June, the government has effected lifting of these curbs in a phased manner.