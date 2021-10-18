Bengaluru: CM Bommai sets new deadline for city works

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conducted a survey in Bengaluru on Monday as many places witnessed damages due to rains over the last week. During his visit, several local residents expressed outrage over civic authorities lack of responsibility in fixing the civic issues faced by them.

Basavaraj Bommai along with Bommanahalli MLA, Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner, BBMP Administrator, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman and other officials visited the BWSSB's STP in HSR Layout today. As the Bengaluru Development portfolio is handled by CM himself, inspected parts of the city that have been affected by rains. Later he inspected the storm water drain at JSS Junction.

After the inspection the CM speaking to media persons said, "The work on filling the potholes on the city roads will be taken up once there is some respite from rains. I am gathering all the information regarding potholes. I will have a special meeting and inspection for it. As there have been continuous rains we have not been able to take up the work of pothole filling everywhere in the city."

"The government was preparing a master plan for drainage and sewage water separation in Bengaluru, in coordination with BBMP and BWSSB. Also there is need to repair and increase the capacity and height of the main drains, so that the water can be let out in a large quantity, and also capacity of lakes will be increased by deepening them," CM Bommai said. He said, "A meeting will be called with BBMP, BWSSB and BESCOM officials for proper coordination."

Adding to it, he said, Necessary directions have been given in this regard. Bottleneck along the main drains across the city should be cleared and level needs to be maintained at the layouts along with increasing the capacity.

When CM interacted with local residents about their pleas, a woman named Soumya expressed outrage against the BBMP officials during CM's visit to the rain-damaged area. She complained, "Every year, rainwater seeps into the house in the rainy season. The household items are washed away. This is the problem faced by us for last 10 years. Even the concerned officials are not coming to listen to our problems, not even our MLA. We are paying tax for the BBMP. Yet the problems and hardship faced by us has not been resolved."

During CM's visit to Madivala lake, he listened to the issues faced by public. The residents said, "The lake has 10 to 15 sewer water line connected, every year we have to face this problem." Atleast you should resolve our problem, the residents requested Bommai.

Bommai in response to the residents concern said, I have noticed that you are having trouble with the water flowing from the above areas. The issue will be resolved by next June or May. It cannot be resolved immediately. Work must be done step by step. He appealed them to believe in his words.

CM also encountered problems from the public when he visited Agara. The public outrage was over rainwater, sewage and storm water drain. The residents complained, Every time it rains, most of the problems faced are in this area. Because of the canals, which are not in a proper state. There are repeated problems. They appealed to CM to give them an alternative solution.