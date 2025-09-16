  • Menu
Bengaluru company donates electric vehicle to TTD

Tirupati: A Bengaluru-based company donated electric vehicle worth Rs 15.94 lakh to TTD on Monday.The representatives of the company performed a special puja for the vehicle in front of the Srivari temple and handed over the keys to Tirumala temple deputy executive officer Lokanatham, said an official press release from the temple body.

“An electric vehicle worth Rs 15.94 lakh was donated to TTD by a Bengaluru based company,” it said. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, considered the richest Hindu shrine in

