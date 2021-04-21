Bengaluru: Crucial time for Balakrishnan, son Bineesh's bail hearing on Friday

Bengaluru/Thiruvananthapuram: Crucial days are ahead for former CPI-M Kerala state secretary and politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, as his younger son Bineesh Kodiyeri's bail application is coming up in the Karnataka High Court on Friday.

Bineesh was arrested by the Bengaluru division of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and since October 29 last year he has been cooling his heels in a Bengaluru jail.

On two previous occasions the bail application was denied by a lower court there and he then moved the high court in Bengaluru. It will be heard on Friday, which will be the last day of the sitting, following which the court will go for summer break.

Balakrishnan on account of this case was given an honourable exit by the party which asked him to go on medical leave as he was suffering from cancer of the pancreas.

Bineesh has now informed the court that his father is unwell and it is the responsibility of a son to be near his father at such a time. Hence, he should be given bail for which he has submitted all the medical certificates highlighting the ailment of his father.

However, Balakrishnan along with his wife and elder son had cast his vote in the April 6 assembly polls at their home town in Tellicherry in Kanuur.

After that he was regularly spotted at the state party headquarters and last week he was instrumental in asking State Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel to resign after the Kerala Lokayukta found the nepotism charges against him to be true.

Moreover with the assembly polls results to be announced on May 2 and if the Left retains power, there is every chance that Balakrishnan will get back the post of the state secretary. If Bineesh gets bail and walks out of jail, Balakrishnan will be able to breathe easy.