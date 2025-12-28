Bengaluru Eviction Row Unites Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah And Deputy DK Shivakumar, Triggers Congress Disquiet

A demolition drive in Bengaluru’s Kogila Layout has set off a political storm, placing the Congress leadership under pressure from both within the party and outside critics. The controversy, however, has also resulted in an uncommon show of unity between Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, who are often perceived to be locked in a power struggle.

The evictions, carried out on December 20 near Yelahanka, involved the removal of families living in makeshift shelters at a site designated for solid waste disposal. The action drew sharp criticism from Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who described it as an instance of “bulldozer raj” and accused the Congress government in Karnataka of adopting practices associated with anti-minority politics.

Responding strongly, Siddaramaiah defended the demolitions, stating that the land was unfit for human habitation and posed serious safety risks. He said repeated notices had been issued asking residents to vacate, but non-compliance left the administration with no alternative but to clear the encroachments. The chief minister rejected comparisons with so-called bulldozer justice, stressing that the action was a lawful removal of illegal structures rather than arbitrary punishment.

Siddaramaiah also said he had directed officials to ensure immediate humanitarian relief for those displaced, including temporary shelter, food and basic necessities. Acknowledging that many affected families were migrant workers, he maintained that the government would still provide assistance on compassionate grounds.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar echoed this defence, accusing Vijayan of commenting without understanding the ground reality. He said Kogila Layout had long been notified as a quarry pit and waste disposal zone, and warned that the state would not allow land mafias to create slums on protected land. Shivakumar dismissed allegations of bulldozer culture and urged leaders from outside Karnataka not to interfere without full knowledge of local issues.

Within the Congress, the episode exposed discomfort. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal conveyed the party’s concern to the state leadership, saying such actions should be carried out with greater sensitivity and care, keeping humanitarian consequences in mind.

The issue has also drawn protests on the ground. Left leaders, including CPI(M) MP AA Rahim, visited the site and met displaced families, calling the demolitions anti-minority. Demonstrations by local residents and the Social Democratic Party of India demanded immediate rehabilitation and accused the government of ignoring human suffering.

As political reactions continue, the Bengaluru demolitions have highlighted tensions within the Congress and intensified its clash with leaders outside the state, even as Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar present a rare united front in defending the government’s actions.