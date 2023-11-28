Bengaluru Gears Up for Tech Extravaganza

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023, slated to kick off today (November 29), heralds a dynamic confluence of idea sharing, discussions, insights, and leadership in the technological sphere. Representing the 26th iteration of Karnataka's premier technology event, the summit is set to unfold its multi-track conference at the iconic Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

The event, anticipated by esteemed IT leaders, startup visionaries, and investors, will also draw participation from delegates spanning over 30 nations.

Organised by the IT-BT Ministry of the Government of Karnataka, the Bengaluru Tech Summit, spanning from November 29 to December 1, revolves around the theme "Breaking Boundaries." Inaugurated by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, the summit reflects the state's commitment to positioning tier 2 and 3 cities as burgeoning centres of development and talent, aligning with its 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative.

The summit's distinctive features include a multi-track conference encompassing IT & Deeptech, Biotech, Startups, and Global Innovation Alliance. Each track aims to provide a comprehensive exploration of the latest trends and advancements within its specific domain.

The esteemed guest speakers include industry luminaries such as Rishad Premji of Wipro Limited; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon Ltd; Kris Gopalakrishnan of Infosys; and Prashanth Prakash of Vision Group, among others. Notably, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath will host a talk featuring Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys.

As Bengaluru eagerly awaits this immersive tech experience, the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 is positioned to transcend conventional boundaries, fostering collaborations and propelling technological innovation to new heights.