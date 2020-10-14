Bengaluru: Graphic studio to be ready by year-end

Bengaluru: Fulfilling a three-decade-old demand of the artists of the State, Bengaluru will soon have a regional centre of the Lalit Kala Akademi (LKA). In recent years the State government handed over one acre of land to the Akademi to set up the centre at Kalagrama, on the outskirts of the city is now ready to open by year end.

During M.S. Murthy's tenure as president of the Academy, the graphic studio was laid. In the first phase, a grant of 3.31 lakh was released. Later construction work was forced to stop as now further funds were released. But acting on the repeated request, the government recently released a Rupees 3.33 crore two-storey building. The Department of Kannada and Culture claims that the new building design will have been inspired by the Gari Studio model in Delhi.

"It was a long-time demand to get a regional centre of the Lalit Kala Akademi (LKA) well-equipped graphic studio in Bengaluru. Now construction work is ongoing, and it has almost reached its final stage and it is ready to operate by the end of the year. This will be beautiful for the artists to work with the environment" says president of the academy, D. Mahendra.

"There will be plenty of opportunities for artists to work in this studio. There will be various machines for art, including lithography. Fine art and sculptural works will be displayed in the exhibition gallery. The studio will also contribute to the development of art. The academy will also plan to relocate the academy's administrative office soon" Mahendra added.

According to the reports, the graphic studio at Kalagrama will be built in 9,846 square feet. The ground floor of the building will be covered in 7,371 square feet, with four studios being built. Each floor will be having space for a lounge, warehouse and toilet in the studio.