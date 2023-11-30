Bengaluru Habba Flagged Off by DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar formally declared the 11-day Bengaluru Habba open by flagging off a traditional bullock cart procession from Chickpet on Thursday.

“This is the place from where Kempegowda built an inclusive Bengaluru with people from all castes and creeds. Bengaluru founder Kempegowda is believed to have taken a procession of bullock carts in four different directions from Chickpet. It is appropriate that Bengaluru Habba is also kicked off from this place,” he said.

Bengaluru is making waves at the international level. It was possible due to the foundation laid down by Kempegowda and it is our responsibility to conserve and nurture out culture, he said.

Bengaluru Habba is a 11-day festival celebrating art, culture and life of Bengaluru and the government is providing all support for this fest, he added.

He called upon Bangaloreans to continue the age-old traditions of the city, saying, “There is a saying which says ‘If you forget your root, you will not get the fruit’. Our lives are temporary. God neither curses nor blesses, he only gives opportunities. It is up to us how we live it. The fest, focussing on art, culture, technology, etc, will be held in 300 places around the city. I call upon the public to make it a big success.”

From next year, Bengaluru Habba will be held in each ward and assembly constituency so that people can participate in their neighbourhood itself, he said. Many people, including Unboxing Bengaluru, are organising Bengaluru Habba with their own resources and the government is supporting it. It is important that people make this a big success so that culture of Bengaluru is alive.

Asked about appointment of an IAS officer to BMS Trust by a reporter, he said that government takes right decisions at the right time and there is nothing to be worried out. Everything is happening within the legal framework.











