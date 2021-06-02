Bengaluru Has The Highest Number Of New Cases Of Both Covid And Black Fungus

Karnataka: Karnataka reported 464 more Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 29,554 since March 10 of last year. Bengaluru Urban had the highest deaths, at 242, out of the state's 30 districts.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka has found black fungus in 1,370 persons across the state so far, with 51 individuals succumbing to the disease. According to official data, the city of Bengaluru had the most with 557 cases, whereas Dharwad had the most deaths of 14.

As of June 1, 1292 patients were being treated in various hospitals across the state, with 27 of them have made a full recovery.

According to Karnataka's Minister of Health and Medical Education K Sudhakar, the infection is treatable. He said that only a few cases when the infection has spread to the eyes necessitate removal of that part. In such instances, weeding out even the tiniest evidence of the virus is unavoidable to prevent it from infiltrating the brain. He clarified that the eye was not removed because of a lack of medications to treat the infection.

Ophthalmologists and ENT specialists will determine the best treatment for black fungus depending on the individual circumstances and condition of the patient.

He assured that he is in daily contact with the Union Minister to ensure enough medicine supply.

In the meantime, Bengaluru continued to have the highest number of cases among India's major urban centers, with 3,418 new infections confirmed in the last 24 hours. The state capital reported 18,342 recoveries, with a total of 29,271 across the state. As 1,16,224 samples were analyzed, recoveries continued to outweigh new infections.

The active caseload in the state has reduced to 2,98,299, with 1,43,702 of them in Bengaluru Urban alone, as the test positivity rate (TPR) has reduced to 12.30.

Meanwhile, Chennai recorded 2,467 new cases, while Kolkata recorded 1,032 new cases. In Mumbai and Delhi, there were 831 and 623 new cases, respectively.