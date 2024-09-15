Bengaluru hospital completes over 1,000 robot-aided urological procedures

Bengaluru: Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, has reached an impressive milestone by performing over 1000 Robot-aided surgeries using the Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System at Bannerghatta Road highlighting the hospital’s expertise and commitment to advanced surgical techniques. This accomplishment not only underscores the hospital’s capabilities but also its role in leading the adoption of cutting-edge technology in urology.

In addition, the introduction of the Da Vinci X system at Fortis Cunningham Road signifies the hospital’s ongoing investment in expanding access to state-of-the-art surgical options.

Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru is at the forefront of integrating robotic technology into their surgical practices, which has led to improved patient outcomes, shorter recovery times, and increased precision in complex procedures. The Urology Team led by Dr. Mohan Keshavamurthy, has successfully performed more than 1,000 robotic surgeries over the past 79 months, since the installation of the Da Vinci surgical system at Fortis Bannerghatta Road in 2018.

One such case is that of Patient Amar (name changed), a 50-year-old man who underwent multiple procedures in his hometown Kolkata, for a stone in the Ureter. During the surgical procedure, there were intra-operative complications that led to a traumatic injury to the ureter. A surgical procedure to examine the abdominal cavity was performed, however the ureter could not be repaired.

As a result of the injured ureter, a tube was inserted to drain urine from the kidney (Nephrostomy). These complications led to recurrent urinary tract infections in the patient, requiring multiple ICU admissions. The patient was eventually airlifted from Kolkata to Fortis Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, where doctors successfully performed robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery to repair the ureteric injury.

Speaking about the case, Fortis Hospitals, India, Director - Urology, Uro-oncology, Uro-gynaecology, Andrology, Transplant and Robotic Surgery, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru and Chairman, Renal Sciences Specialty Council, Dr Mohan Keshavamurthy said, “This was a complicated case considering the patients ureter was damaged. We performed a challenging complex Ileo-Vesical, where a part of the small intestine was used to replace the damaged ureter, connecting it to the bladder to restore urine flow. Additionally, ureteral stenting was done wherein a thin, flexible plastic tube was placed temporarily in the ureter to help urine pass from the kidney into the bladder.

The surgery was successful, and the patient was discharged within a week. This case highlights our expertise in utilizing robot-assisted techniques to enhance kidney-related surgeries, whether for performing complex procedures or addressing complications from prior surgeries done elsewhere.”

“As part of our ongoing commitment to providing the highest clinical care in Bengaluru, we have now launched the Da Vinci X robotic surgical system at Fortis Cunningham Road. This cutting-edge technology will further enhance surgical precision, shorten recovery times, and improve overall patient outcomes, reflecting our dedication to advancing healthcare through the latest innovations,” added

Dr Mohan.

Da Vinci X is a cutting-edge robotic surgical system revolutionizing the performance of complex procedures by assisting the surgeons with exceptional vision, precision and control through a

minimally invasive approach.