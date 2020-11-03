Bengaluru: Kaggadasapura lake STP work halts

Bengaluru: After a massive struggle by the citizen activists to get the government bodies onboard to rejuvenate Kaggadasapura lake which is prone to frothing like Bellandur, the construction of a 5-MLD capacity sewage treatment plant (STP) was taken up in September.

But to the surprise of the people, the work on the project has come to a halt.

"The deadline for the completion of the project taken up at a cost of Rs 26.38 crore is one and a half years," said Gangadhar B.C, chief engineer (wastewater management), Bangaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

"I am not sure why the work has stopped. Only the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which is the custodian of the lake knows the reason for the sudden halt ," said lake conservationist Sujith Nair.

In July last year, the BBMP said that the rejuvenation of the lake would start in a fortnight. However, it took more than a year for the government to move ahead on the construction.

According to the recent water quality index (WQI) data from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) not a single drop of water in the State conforms to Class A, hence not fit for human consumption.