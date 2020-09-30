Bengaluru: Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology's BMT by 2020 end

Bengaluru: Cancer patients at private hospitals for bone marrow transplantation in the state have to shell Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. But now Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology's bone-marrow transplant (BMT) unit at Bengaluru which is touted to be the state's first unit under the government-run hospital is now expected to be operational by end of this year. The new BMT will be beneficial for BPL families by getting free treatment. Due to Covid lockdown, the construction was on hold for a few months, but now the unit is taking its final shape.

"This unit will help poor and needy patients, especially children. This is one of the largest projects of its kind in India. Due to COVID lockdown, that construction was on hold and many works were at their native places. But the workers are back at the construction site and Unit is getting its final touch. The unit is likely to help poor patients who undergo bone- marrow transplant at an affordable price. Kidwai hospital authorities are trying to make the cost of the procedure as little as possible," says senior doctor from Kidwai.

Bone Marrow transplants are medical oncology procedures that owe their high costs to the requirement zero infection rooms where patients are housed.

The experts claim that though the country needs 400-500 transplant units, only 50-60 are operational and only a handful of them are government owned. According to the reports, BMT at Kidwai is building at the cost of Rs.10 crore which has covered the area of 13 thousand square feet. The unit will cover 17 beds and the Kidwai hospital authorities to provide special training to doctors and staff.

The State Government has launched the State Organ Transplant Plan for BPL families in 2018. The project is being managed by the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust. For each patient who is undergoing a heart transplant under the scheme will be getting Rs.11 lakh, for kidney transplant Rs. 3 Lakhs, liver transplant can provide up to Rs. 12 Lakh. Last year, osteoporotic transplants were also included, providing free treatment for up to Rs. 21 lakhs.

Those suffering from blood cancer, thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia and immune-deficiency disorder are treated with bone marrow transplants. There are two types of transplants which BPL family members will receive a donation from Rs. 7 lakh to Rs. 21 lakh.