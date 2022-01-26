Bengaluru: Military school in freedom fighter Rayanna's name at a cost of Rs 180 crore

Bengaluru: The State government is set to establish a military school in the name of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna at a cost of Rs180 crore, announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking after garlanding the statue of Rayanna on his 191st Remembrance Day, he said, the State government has already released Rs 55 crore for the purpose. Construction work of the school would be completed this year. Discussions are on with the Defence Ministry to adopt the school. The Defence ministry is almost likely to convert it into a military school. Hostel and all the required facilities are coming up on a 100-acre land.

Work on developing his tomb at the spot where Rayanna attained martyrdom, Nandagada, would be taken up. Approval has been given for developing a rock garden on a 10-acre land at his birthplace Sangolli. These memorials are being built to provide a glimpse into the life of Rayanna for the young generation, Bommai said.

The State government is committed to keeping alive Rayanna's ideals of patriotism, integrity and valour in the present society. Our administration would work with his ideals. Last year orders were issued to celebrate Rayanna's birth anniversary as a government programme within an hour of receiving a request, Bommai said. Orders would be issued today itself to have Rayanna's portrait displayed in all schools and colleges, Bommai declared.

Necessary programmes would be formulated to spread Rayanna's principles and ideals. Karnataka has a glorious history of freedom fighters. MP PC Mohan has submitted a request to name some of the roads in Bengaluru after freedom fighters. A suitable decision would be taken in this regard, Bommai said. There is a statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma in New Delhi. Rayanna should be present where there is Chennamma. A letter has been written to the authorities concerned to install Rayanna's statue at a suitable spot in New Delhi, Bommai said.

Referring to recent incidents of vandalising Rayanna's statue, Bommai reminded the announcement on installing Rayanna and Chennamma's statues in-front of Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi and said talks were held in this regard with sculptors. The statues would be installed soon.