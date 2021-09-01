Bengaluru: Ministers, BBMP chief inspect road widening project site

Bengaluru: The proposed road widening project near Yeswantpur RTO complex was jointly inspected on Wednesday by Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Horticulture Munirathna, and BBMP Chief Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta.



Speaking to reporters, Munirathna said that the project will ease traffic congestion and aid citizens travelling to the Yeswantpur railway station and market area. He also said that a 400-bed Covid hospital is being constructed and it will be inaugurated soon.

Ashwath Narayan said that efforts will be made to ensure that the road being constructed to ease vehicular traffic congestion to the railway station will be of good quality.

Gaurav Gupta said that the officials have been instructed to prepare a detailed project report and cost estimates of the project.