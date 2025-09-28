Bengaluru-Mumbai superfast train announced

Bengaluru: In a major boost to connectivity between two of India’s most important cities, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday announced that a superfast train service will soon operate between Bengaluru and Mumbai. The project, which has been a long-standing demand for over three decades, is expected to significantly reduce travel time and provide a more affordable option compared to air travel.

Speaking about the development, Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of the project. “Both Bengaluru and Mumbai are crucial economic hubs. A dedicated superfast train between the two will not only meet a long-pending public demand but also strengthen business, cultural, and social ties between Karnataka and Maharashtra,” he said.

The announcement was warmly welcomed by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who has been vocal about the need for faster rail connectivity. “The demand for a superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai has been pending for the last 30 years. With this approval, the aspirations of lakhs of people have finally been realized,” Surya said. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Vaishnaw for fulfilling the people’s demand, while acknowledging the support of Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna.

Currently, the only direct train between the two cities is the Udyan Express, which takes more than 24 hours to complete its journey. As a result, many passengers have preferred to travel by air, with more than 26 lakh people flying between Bengaluru and Mumbai in the last year alone. The new service is expected to provide a faster, cost-effective, and comfortable alternative, making travel more convenient for students, professionals, and business travellers alike.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also praised Surya’s persistence in pursuing the demand. “I am very happy to see Tejasvi Surya’s consistent efforts for Bengaluru. His dedication to the people has played a key role in getting this project cleared,” the minister remarked.

The announcement comes at a time when infrastructure expansion in Karnataka is receiving special focus, particularly with ongoing work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. While the bullet train project remains futuristic, the Bengaluru-Mumbai superfast train is expected to provide immediate relief and convenience to travellers.

With the green signal now given, railway authorities are expected to finalize operational details, including schedules and fares, in the coming months. For now, the announcement marks the fulfillment of a 30-year-old dream for commuters in both Karnataka and Maharashtra.