Bengaluru: Narayana Health sets up robotic-assisted surgery tech

Bengaluru: Narayana Health announced the installation of the latest robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) technology, the da Vinci X at the Bengaluru centre.



Chairman and Executive Director of Narayana Health, Dr Devi Shetty inaugurated the new system by the US-based company, Intuitive at the Mazumdar Shaw Medical Centre in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Devi Shetty said, "Narayana Health has always been at the forefront of the digital revolution in healthcare, focused on finding newer ways to offer advanced and affordable healthcare to our patients."

"As part of our mission, we have introduced robotic surgery at multiple Narayana Hospitals across the country, and we have trained one of the largest numbers of robotic surgeons in India."

With the provision of advanced surgical technologies like robotic-assisted surgeries supported by the da Vinci X system, robotic surgeons at Narayana will be able to perform procedures that require minimal post-operative care and helps in faster recovery. The installation is expected to better the chances of multiple surgeries, performed from head & neck to pelvic procedures including thoracic, gastro-intestinal and heart surgeries.

The device also equips surgeons with voice and laser guidance systems, a lightweight endoscope, same control consoles and a 3D optics system that allows them to see into the patients while they operate the device.

"The installation of the da Vinci X system at the NH Bengaluru facility demonstrates the healthcare community's faith in our technology and its ability to assist physicians to treat without limitations. Our quadruple aim continues to focus on improved clinical items, better patient and care team experience, and reducing overall treatment costs," said Mr Mandeep Singh Kumar, VP & GM, Intuitive India.