Tirupati: Countdown begins for YSRCP

Tirupati : “The YSRCP has dashed your expectations, dreams and aspirations. They have betrayed the people of Rayalaseema and the state. You voted for them for development but they developed mafia gangs and ministers resorted to goondagardi and it was ‘Rowdy Rajyam’. All of them will be given proper and pucca treatment once the double-engine NDA government comes to power in Andhra Pradesh,” Modi thundered at the public meeting here on Wednesday.

His address for a change was more of direct questions to the people. He asked them, “Do you need clean water or not.” He said Modi wants to give tap connections to every house but the government here did not cooperate in implementing the Jal Jeevan project. “It has killed Polavaram. It failed to take up irrigation projects,” he said.

Outlining his vision for the uplift of Rayalaseema, aiming to propel the region to unprecedented heights he said, “Modi Lakshyam AP Vikasam.” He said Modi was on a mission to develop the country. “South will soon have bullet trains and do you also want bullet trains from AP or not,” he asked the people. Countdown begins for YSRCP

As they shouted yes, he said vote for NDA candidates in Assembly and Lok Sabha and Rayalaseema will see never before kind of development. He promised to encourage food processing units, develop farmer producer organisations and construct special storage clusters.

Underscoring Rayalaseema’s abundant resources - from its mineral-rich mines, revered temples, diligent farming communities, to its reservoir of skilled youth. He emphasised the vast potential for tourism to flourish in the region.



Modi advocated for a ‘double-engine government’ for the state, asserting that only through collaboration between the NDA at the Centre and a responsive state government can these longstanding issues be effectively addressed.



He said that he was shocked that Annamaya dam was washed away due to which 25-30 villages suffered, and many lives were lost. Those sand mafias are being shielded by the YSRCP, he said.



He said if the central government is strong, the country will also be strong and take the country towards prosperity. “Many people from this region itself are settled in Gulf countries where Indians have newfound respect. In case of any problems there, Modi saves them. Recently, our Indians were stuck in Qatar who were brought out safely by the NDA government,” he said.



He asked them to vote for BJP MP candidates N Kiran Kumar Reddy from Rajampet, Varaprasada Rao from Tirupati and TDP MP candidates Prasada Rao from Chittoor and Bhupesh Reddy from Kadapa. “Every vote you cast will go directly into Modi’s account,” he said.

