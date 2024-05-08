'When will Shiv Sena-UBT merge with Congress', asks BJP & Shinde camp

Mumbai: The BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday targeted the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in the wake of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s remark that regional parties will move closer to the Congress, and some may also merge with it.

The ruling alliance members asked when will the Shiv Sena (UBT) merge with the Congress.

The development came after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Pawar told a prominent daiy: “In the next couple of years, several regional parties will associate more closely with the Congress. Or they may look at the option of merging with the Congress if they believe that is the best for their party.”

When asked about the stand of the NCP (SP), its chief said, “I don’t see any difference between the Congress and us… Ideologically, we belong to the Gandhi, Nehru line of thinking.”

Taking a cue from the senior politician's remarks, BJP legislator Prasad Lad said, "Will the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena merge with the Congress now?’’

"The Shiv Sena (UBT) has associated with the Congress which opposes V.D. Savarkar. Its chief Uddhav Thackeray no longer begins his speech with 'All my Hindu brothers and sisters'. It has resorted to appeasement politics following Congress' advice," said Lad, adding that in such a situation, will the Shiv Sena (UBT) merge with the Congress now?

The BJP legislator also asked if Uddhav Thackeray agrees with Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar’s remarks on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the Congress' opposition to the Ram Temple in Ayidhya.

Shiv Sena spokesperson advocate Susieben Shah also claimed that Maharashtra will soon see the Uddhav Thackeray camp merge with the Congress.

‘’Sharad Pawar has begun preparations to merge his party with the Congress. It is time the 'fake' Sena (UBT) also merges with the Congress party. It has done away with the ideas of Balasaheb Thackeray and accepted the Congress ideology. As a result, Maharashtra will soon see the party merge with the Congress," she said.