Bengaluru: Need to create awareness against disparity and atrocity

Bengaluru: "There is a need to create awareness among the people against disparity and atrocity towards women," Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. He was speaking at inauguration of pink booth at C V Raman hospital here on Monday.

"Women are excelling in all fields. They have a greater contribution in India's freedom struggle as well. But till today we have not realised the dream of completely removing the disparity against women.

There still cases of atrocity and exploitation of women. It is necessary to create awareness on gender equality and women rights. Women also need to be aware of the women friendly laws," he added.

Quoting Dr Dr.B.R Ambedkar, the minister said that the society's progress should be evaluated by the progress of women in that society. Sudhakar announced that the government has set a target to achieve zero mortality rate in new born and mothers.

"We need to concentrate more on North Karnataka in this. There are schemes like Matru Vandana, Suraksha etc. Asha Karyakartas working in health department have a major role in taking the health services to remote areas," he added.

All women staffed Pink booth has been inaugurated on International Women's Day. "We have already started to give Covid vaccines at PHCs and will deliver 1 lakh vaccines per day soon," the minister stated.