Bengaluru: Park to be built instead of sports arena under Sivananda flyover

Bengaluru: The BBMP is planning to build a well-equipped park and put a brake on the planned mini stadium under the steel bridge near Sivananda Circle in Bangalore. Earlier, BBMP had told to build a basketball court, skating ring and other games court for children to play in the empty area below the flyover, to beautify the pillars with thematic images depicting the culture and heritage of Karnataka on the model of the stadium under the Sampad flyover in Navi Mumbai.

Locals have opposed the construction of a multi-sports ground because they are concerned that if the ball goes on the road while playing basketball, there is a danger to riders and children. Therefore, the BBMP officials have decided to build a park for children and the public to sit and rest instead of a stadium. BBMP has earmarked a total of Rs 10.4 crore for constructing a new park at the bottom of 4 flyovers, including Sivananda Circle, Ananda Rao Circle and Race Course Junction. It has already been 2 months since the work started at the bottom of the Sivananda flyover and 40% of the work has been completed.

A request has been made to the nearby Chitrakala Parishad to make hydels out of granite, grills and recycled materials. BBMP officials say that the work will be completed in the next couple of months. However, BBMP has taken nearly 5 years to complete the steel bridge work near Sivananda Circle which was supposed to be constructed in 18 months. Since then, the work started on the construction of the stadium at the bottom of the steel flyover and the stadium has been abandoned and the park has been developed.

Thus, for about five or six years, one or the other works have been going on near Sivananda Circle. Due to this, the roads and footpaths are being dug up everywhere and it is becoming difficult for the public and motorists to move around. Locals complain that when it rains, the potholes fill up with water, causing one or the other dangers.

Stone and cement benches for the public to sit and rest in the shade, landscaping, walking track, floor lighting, clean drinking water system, separate toilets for women, men, disabled and third genders are being constructed on both sides of the flyover.

One of the officials said the stadium which was supposed to be built for basketball court and skating practice, is now stopped due to opposition of the local people and the fact that the vehicles travelling regularly will cause problems to the children and the commuters. The work will be completed in another month and the public will be allowed to enter freely.