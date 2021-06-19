Bengaluru police distribute blankets to pavement dwellers

Bengaluru: With heavy rains bringing down the temperature in many parts of the State, the Bengaluru West division police in a humanitarian gesture have distributed blankets and bedsheets to those sleeping on the pavements.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Sanjeev Patil, told IANS that the police have been in the forefront in carrying out humanitarian drives ever since the Covid pandemic hit the State last year.

"The West division is the nerve centre of Bengaluru, as most commercial activities fall in its jurisdiction, be it Majestic, Kalasipalya, JCA Road, City Market or Chamarajpet. Therefore, more people sleep on the pavements here as compared to the other divisions," he explained.

According to Patil, the officers of the City Market police station who were on rounds felt that the poor must be given a blanket or a bed sheet.

"During winter, one can still survive by lighting a fire, but during the rainy days, even that is a luxury for those who sleep on the pavements. Therefore, our officers decided to help them by distributing blankets," he said.

The DCP said that the officers distributed at least 250 blankets on Wednesday night, in and around the City Market area.