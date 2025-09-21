Bengaluru police raid 1,500 rowdy sheeters’ homes in late-night crackdown

Bengaluru: In an unprecedented citywide operation, Bengaluru police raided the homes of nearly 1,500 rowdy sheeters on Friday night as part of a massive crackdown to curb rising incidents of chain snatching, robberies, and other petty crimes. The raids were conducted simultaneously across multiple police divisions, creating a visible show of force against known offenders.

The late-night surprise operation covered areas under Halasuru, Banaswadi, Indiranagar, Hennur, Ramamurthynagar, Bharatinagar, Shivajinagar, Adugodi, Kumaraswamy Layout, and Tilaknagar police limits, among others. Teams led by assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) searched the residences of rowdy sheeters, collected details of their activities, and verified their sources of income. Police officials also issued stern warnings to suspects against returning to criminal networks.

According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, the operation was coordinated across all divisions with the support of Central Crime Branch (CCB) personnel. “This exercise was aimed at monitoring individuals with a criminal background and ensuring they do not regroup or indulge in unlawful acts. Those not found at home during the raids will be served notices and asked to appear before the police,” he said.

The results of the raids revealed several violations. In Bengaluru West division alone, 222 rowdy sheeters were checked, followed by 119 in the South division and 120 in the Southeast division. Across the city, police registered 127 cases during the operation. Nearly 10 individuals tested positive for drug use, while some absconding accused, who had failed to appear in court despite warrants, were taken into custody.

In Chandra layout, two individuals who obstructed the police during searches were booked, while two others who allegedly attacked police personnel under the influence of alcohol were arrested. “No one will be allowed to intimidate or obstruct our force during such lawful operations,” officials clarified.

The large-scale action comes amid public concern over rising street-level crimes. Police believe that keeping tabs on rowdy sheeters is crucial to preventing them from influencing youth or orchestrating criminal activity. Officials confirmed that all divisions will continue to conduct similar checks in the coming weeks.

By conducting surprise raids on this scale, Bengaluru police have signaled a zero-tolerance approach to organized petty crime and reinforced their focus on maintaining law and order in the city.