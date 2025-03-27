Bengaluru: Police Sub-Inspector on the Run After Dowry Harassment, Attempted Murder Charges

A police sub-inspector from Karnataka is on the run after his wife, Varsha R., filed charges against him for dowry harassment and attempted murder, according to the Chandra Layout police in Bengaluru. The police have filed a case based on Varsha’s complaint, in which she accuses her husband, Kishore P., who is currently serving in Mudigere, and his parents of continuous harassment.

The authorities have charged them under the Dowry Prohibition Act and with offenses including attempt to murder, cruelty toward a married woman, criminal insult, and criminal intimidation.

Varsha and Kishore had an arranged marriage in November 2023. Her family paid a large dowry and covered all the wedding expenses. However, Kishore and his parents allegedly continued to demand more, including a car and Rs 10 lakh, which Kishore reportedly planned to use as a bribe for a transfer. When Varsha refused, Kishore is said to have physically assaulted her. Unable to bear the abuse, she attempted suicide, but Kishore intervened, only to assault her again. On one occasion, she lost consciousness and had to be hospitalized.

Varsha eventually disclosed the details of her ordeal during counseling and after inquiries by her family.