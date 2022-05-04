Bengaluru: PSI, team clean public toilets to celebrate Basava Jayanti, Ramzan

Bengaluru: A section of Bengaluru city police celebrated Ramzan and Basava Jayanti in a unique way on Tuesday. They cleaned Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike's (BBMP) public toilets near Sumanahalli and Kengunte.

Joining hands with constables working at different police stations in Bengaluru, police sub-inspector ShanthappaJadammanavar of the Vidhana Soudha security division, cleaned the public toilets. He has started a campaigning to clean up public toilets.

The police constables enthusiastically lent their helping hand to Shanthappa in his mission. Armed with brushes and other cleaning paraphernalia, the PSI and the constables arrived in the morning and set to their task.

'Holy Ramadan and Basava Jayanti have come together and conveyed the message of religious harmony. One of the acts of eradicating egoism is the heroic philosophy of Basavanna, which is seen as the voice of the downtrodden. Also, it brings dignity to the person and personality. Basavanna was the cultural ambassador of Kannada. The 12th century social reformer's philosophy 'IvanaravaIvanarava' is need of the hour," said Shanthappa.

Shanthappa said the event was aimed at symbolizing civic workers who are the mountains of religious harmony and labour culture.