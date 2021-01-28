Bengaluru: Rolls-Royce to showcase its might at Aero India 2021

Bengaluru: Rolls-Royce is all set to exhibit its technology prowess and steadfast commitment to an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' at the aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru (India) to be held from February 3-5. Rolls-Royce will familiarise customers and potential partners with its advanced technology offerings in naval and aerospace defence, as well as exploring opportunities to expand its 'Make in India' footprint.



In focus will be the mighty Rolls-Royce MT30, the world's most power-dense marine gas turbine for naval vessels in service today. With a history of pioneering high-end technology solutions, Rolls-Royce's prowess in naval defence solutions dates back over 80 years. The MT30 offers unique capabilities of a 21st century machine derived from the Aero Trent engine family. Offering a superior power-to-weight ratio and generating up to 40MW from a 30-tonne packaged unit, including most of the auxiliary systems, the MT30 gives navies more power in less machinery space than alternative engine types.

Kishore Jayaraman, President, Rolls-Royce India & South Asia said: "Rolls-Royce has been a strong partner in the mission readiness of India's defense forces and are proud of our shared legacy of over eight decades. Aero India 2021 will be an important platform for Rolls-Royce to explore opportunities to further collaborate, co-create and co-manufacture in India with a view to support and enable the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision. We are also excited to discuss how our naval defence offerings such as the MT30 gas turbine can propel the Indian Navy's modernization programme by providing integrated power and propulsion solutions. We believe the future will be led by meaningful partnerships to 'Create in India' customised technology solutions that will pave the way for a stronger ecosystem to make in India, for India and for the world."

Rolls-Royce has been manufacturing in India for over 60 years in partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and other Indian supply chain partners,and remains keen to partner on the co-development programme of an indigenous engine for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).