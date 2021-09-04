Bengaluru RWA to hold tree-hug protest

Bengaluru: The Koramangala 6th Block RWA along with NGO Namma Bengaluru Foundation has decided to conduct a tree-hug protest on Saturday demanding an explanation from BBMP about its change in decision to axe trees around the Ejipura-Kendriya Sadhana flyover. RWA alleges that they were not consulted about this decision change.



"Initially BBMP had agreed to axe trees on the ramp areas. It was greed that trees in the median would be transplanted and rest of them would be trimmed" said Sunil Achar, secretary of the Koramangala Sixth Block Residents Welfare Association, who is also the president of Aam Aadmi Koramangala.

He added that when the work started, BBMP did transplant some trees. But residents also noticed that some trees were marked. Suspecting that these trees were slotted for the chop, they raised an RTI asking the reason. The RTI confirmed their suspicions.

They found out that 38 trees have been marked for axing while only three-four stood in the ramps.

The RWA wrote to the BBMP requesting not to cut the trees without their consultation. RWAs allege that BBMP has taken this decision without consulting anyone from the association. They also added that no official letter was sent to any association as well.

Later, they found out that the number of trees marked for chopping has been increased to 63 now. The RWA members along with Namma Bengaluru Foundation wrote a letter to BBMP asking for the explanation behind this decision change.

Tree Officer and Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP stated in a letter that Field Forest Officers conducted spot investigations on October 1 2020. The primary objective was to retain as many trees as possible and that felling of trees was only seen as the last resort.

Dissatisfied appropriate response from BBMP, they have decided to stage a protest tomorrow where people will be hugging the trees marked for chopping in protest