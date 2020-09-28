Bengaluru: South Western Railway on right track, takes up 'swachhta' drive across stations

Bengaluru: Every year, central ministries observe Swachhta Pakhwada (Cleanliness Fortnight) from September 16 to coincide with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. In railways, to make a visible impact on cleanliness, during Swachh Pakhwara, each day during the fortnight is assigned with different activities to be taken up concluding with October 2 to be observed as Community Service day by involving participation of all stakeholders.

Starting from September 16, the South Western Railway (SWR) administered the cleanliness oath to the staff in Bengaluru Divisional Office on this occasion. Officers and staffers at various Railway Stations and Units of the Division also took Swachhta Pledge.

A webinar on cleanliness and hygiene was conducted in association with Eco-watch, a voluntary organization for the protection of the environment. The organisation conducted a skit at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station on cleanliness and need to avoid single use plastic on September 19 and From September 21 to September 22.

Tree plantation was done at KSR Bengaluru and other Railway Stations. An awareness campaign against open defecation was organized at Mandya Railway Station. On September 17, The officers and Staff of the railway division interacted with passengers at various Railway Stations across the Division regarding the importance of cleanliness at Railway premises.

Cleanliness messages were aired through CCTV and audio systems in Railway Stations. The staffers also participated in cleaning the Railway premises and appealed the public to join hands in keeping the environment clean.

Campaigns against single use plastic were held. Posters regarding replacements/substitutes for plastic alternative measures and use of biodegradable material were displayed in passenger areas of railway stations. Programmes to educate vendors in railway stations to avoid use of single plastic,were organized. Mechanized cleaning was done with the help of special machines. Toilets drain areas and hydrant pipes at the premises of railway stations were inspected to ensure cleanliness.

On September 24, all railway canteens, food stalls and catering units were intensively cleaned. Health Inspectors inspected these premises to keep a check on the hygiene of food and provision of adequate dustbins for segregation of waste. SWR further conducted campaigns for cooks and other workers of catering stalls to sensitize them about the benefits of segregation of garbage at source.

From September 27 to September 29, water installations like filter plants, sources of water supply, taps for drinking water at Stations will be intensively checked. Competency certificates of water testing officials will be verified. Water vending machines, water coolers will be inspected. Drives will be conducted to check the quality of water by water coolers and taps. Drives will also be conducted to clear the problems of water stagnation in Railway premises.

On October 2, the distribution of Mask, Sanitizers, Soap and Gloves will be given to the front line staff of the Division. Regarding Swachhta Pakhwada, Ajay Kumar Singh, general manager of SWR has said that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi exhorted people to fulfill Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean and hygienic India.

"Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched by the PM 6 years ago and the results are visible now. All the staff must participate in the drive, understanding the significance of cleanliness, more so in the prevailing pandemic. Cleanliness is next to Godliness as stated by Mahatma Gandhi ji and Swachh is the stepping stone for Yoga," Singh added.