Bengaluru startup wins Rs 50 lakh at Conquest

Bengaluru: The 16th edition of Conquest, BITS Pilani's startup accelerator, concluded on Sunday with Vadoo, a Bangalore-based startup providing a P2P platform to enable users to simultaneously consume and deliver the stream, emerging as the winners of this edition and was awarded an equity less cash prize of Rs 50 lakh rupees.

Regarded as the country's largest student-run startup accelerator, Conquest is backed by Canbank VC, Accel Partners, and WeWork. For the first time, Conquest decided to kickstart BITSian Track, a special program tailored exclusively for BITSian startups.

Keeping up with BITS Pilani's reputation of churning out brilliant entrepreneurs, it witnessed several great startups participating. Fighting off stiff competition, it was BiteSpeed, a Gurgaon-based startup that helps e-commerce brands build their own Facebook Messenger Chatbots to re-engage website visitors and recover lost revenue, that bagged the first prize. After the mentoring sessions of top 50 startups, the best 15 startups were shortlisted. Sessions were conducted on topics like Growth and Fundraising by personalities like Vishal Jain, VP, and Head, Growth at Shuttl, and Roopan Aulakh, Managing Director at Pi Ventures.

The registrations for the next edition of Conquest BITS Pilani would be beginning soon. Interested startups are suggested to visit www.conquest.org.in and register, said a press release.