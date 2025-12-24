Bengaluru students targeted in robbery and extortion near Hoskote

NT correspondent Bengaluru: Ina shocking incident, a group of college students from a prestigious Bengaluru institution were not only robbed but also held captive and extorted for money while traveling to Hoskote for a meal. The police have arrested one of the accused, while a manhunt is underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

The incident took place early on Sunday morning when four students, riding on two separate bikes, visited Hoskote to have biryani. On their return journey around 6:00 am, near Medahalli, six armed robbers ambushed the students and stopped them. They forcibly took control of the students’ bikes, seized their mobile phones, and extorted money from them.

The robbers transferred Rs 1,800 from the students’ mobile wallets to various accounts using UPI and held the students hostage for nearly an hour. They went as far as calling the students’ friends to demand more money. The criminals used the students’ phones to contact their friends and threatened them into sending money to the robbers.

After the students were released, they immediately reached out to their friends, who then contacted the Bagalur police station to report the incident. Upon receiving the complaint, the police quickly launched a manhunt. However, by the time the police arrived at the crime scene, the robbers had already fled. Acting on the students’ report, the police arrested 24-year-old Arfath Ahmed from K.G. Halli, who was identified as one of the culprits. Efforts are underway to capture the other members of the gang. Based on the victims’ complaint, a case has been registered at the Avalahalli police station.

The robbery and extortion have left the local community in shock, especially among college students who now feel vulnerable while traveling to outlying areas. The police have promised a swift investigation and have urged the public to come forward with any information related to the remaining suspects.