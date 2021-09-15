Bengaluru: Take electric auto ride at Metro stations, help cut carbon footprint  

Bengaluru: In a bid to reduce carbon footprint, startup Metro-Ride will offer electric autos for those commuting from metro stations. The company has launched its first service between Indiranagar Metro Station and Embassy Gold Links.

This is one of a kind service in the entire country with the startup company providing an AI-driven electric mobility platform for commuters. As per the company, each ride will cost the passenger a minimum of Rs 10. Passengers can avail themselves of the electric auto service by booking on the app.

Commenting on the launch, Girish Nagpal, CEO, and Co-Founder, MetroRide, said, "We are committed to solving the first & last mile connectivity problem in our urban cities. We will be actively working with the government, Namma Metro and traffic authorities to ensure that our solution helps the city decongest by enabling people to shift to greener commute solutions and shared mobility.

Since its launch 7 months ago, it has catered to 75,000 customers with an average of 2.01 mins of wait time. The company aims to address the challenge with daily commute with a sustainable outlook.