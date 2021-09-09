Bengaluru: Three chain snatchers held, gold, bike seized

Bengaluru: The Sanjaynagar police have nabbed three inter-State chain snatchers who used to target elderly women and lonely walker. They have recovered gold chains weighing 139 grams worth around Rs 6.2 lakh and a stolen bike.



The arrested are identified as Maxen Prasanna, Mohammed Tariq and Jamal, from Mumai, aged between 25 and 30 years. Police inspector Balaraju J and his team nabbed the trio during investigation into a chain snatching case. Their victim was Jayamma, 43, a domestic help. She was on her way to work at 11 am on August 17, when the KTM Duke bike-borne miscreants snatched her gold mangalya chain.

The police analysed the CCTV footage of the surrounding places and got the clue that the miscreants had gone towards BTM Layout. A team camped in the area and found a KTM Duke bike parked in front of a house on August 30. The police caught two miscreants in the house and the third one was nabbed later.

Prasanna worked in an airline canteen in Mumbai and lost his job during lockdown. He came to Bengaluru and was selling vegetables in BTM Layout along with his friend. After learning they could commit chain snatching easily, he called Tariq and asked him to come to Bengaluru. Tariq came along with Jamal and the trio borrowed the bike from his friend and used it to carry out their criminal activities.