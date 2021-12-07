Bengaluru traffic offenders to get SMS; no more notices by post

Bengaluru: The city traffic police have launched a pilot scheme under which SMS alerts will be sent to vehicle owners for violation of traffic rules. This is being done to reduce expenses incurred to the police department.



Recently, Joint Commissioner Police (Traffic) Ravinkanthe Gowda BR said that on an average 20,000 notices are issued daily in the city. In an attempt to reduce the cost, the Bengaluru traffic police have launched a pilot scheme under which SMS alerts will be sent to traffic offenders.

Sending each notice to the offenders costs the traffic police department Rs 4.50, including printing and postal charges. "As vehicle owners have to mention their phone numbers at the time of registration, the traffic police can retrieve the same from the Regional Transport Officer. An SMS will cost only 20 paise, and it will save both time and money," said Ravikanthe Gowda.

The owner will get an SMS whether he/she is at the wheel at the time of the violation.

Currently, the traffic cops have to go out in search of the owner and serve him/her the notice, in case of the vehicle owner did not receive the notice. There is already shortage of manpower in the police department and issuing notices at the doorstep causes more burden and expenditure to the department.