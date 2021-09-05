Bengaluru: Two Nigerian nationals arrested for ‘raping’ woman from Andhra Pradesh

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru City police have arrested two Nigerian nationals on charges of raping a woman from Andhra Pradesh. The woman in her late 20's lodged a police complaint against the duo. According to preliminary investigation, the police said that the woman working as HR in a software company had befriended a person identified as Tony, a resident of Kammanahalli, through social media and from her common friends.

They both used to speak over phone every day and decided to meet. Accordingly, she came to Tony's house and partied till late night and went to sleep after physical intimacy with Tony. She alleged that when she woke up in the morning she found another person sleeping naked next to her.



The other person is identified as Ubaka, a friend of Tony. Ubaka used to message the woman on her mobile phone and even shared his photo. The woman had no interest in meeting Ubaka. She had shared his photo to Tony and inquired about him. Tony had reportedly told her that he didn't know him. But, the woman learnt that Tony had lied to her only after finding him lying next to her.

She also got to know that both Ubaka and Tony violated her physically. Humiliated and disgusted by the incident, she lodged a complaint with the Banaswadi police 36 hours after the incident on Thursday. The police swung into action and nabbed the duo. Further investigation is on.