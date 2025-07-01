Bengaluru Woman Alleges Husband Tried to Sell Her to Politician, Files FIR

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old woman in Bengaluru has lodged a police complaint against her husband, accusing him of physical abuse, threats, and attempting to traffic her to a politician for money.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Banashankari police station, the woman alleged that her husband, Yunus Pasha, along with his father Chand Pasha and mother Shahina Taj, subjected her to continuous abuse soon after their marriage in 2021. She claimed that the relationship deteriorated within four months.

The complainant said she suffered a miscarriage due to physical assault during pregnancy and continues to endure psychological and emotional trauma. The woman further alleged that her husband was involved with other women and had attempted to coerce her into sex work. When she resisted, he allegedly threatened her with a knife and a pistol.

She also stated that her husband claimed protection from influential people, including politicians and local strongmen, asserting that “no law could touch him.”

In a shocking claim, the woman accused her husband of planning to “sell her to a politician” for financial gain. Following this, she fled her marital home and has been staying with her mother for the past two months. On June 4, when she returned to collect her belongings, she alleged her husband held a knife to her and her mother’s neck and pronounced “talaq” six times in front of witnesses.

Banashankari police have registered a case and begun investigations.