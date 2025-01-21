  • Menu
Bengaluru: Woman Assaulted After Hitchhiking

Highlights

A woman was sexually assaulted by two men she hitched a ride with in Bengaluru. Learn important safety tips on how to stay safe when traveling alone, especially at night.

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men she had hitched a ride with in Bengaluru on Sunday night. The incident took place near KR Market around 11:30 pm, as the woman was heading to her brother’s house in Yelahanka.

The men, identified as Saravana and Ganesh, offered to give her a ride but took her to a secluded area where they assaulted her. They also stole her money, phone, and jewelry. A rape case has been filed against the accused at the Women Police Station in Bengaluru Central Division.

While the police have confirmed that it was not a case of gang rape, the woman reportedly approached the men for money in exchange for sexual acts. Following the encounter, the suspects took her belongings and escaped. The suspects have been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

Awareness Points for Safety:

Avoid Hitchhiking at Night: Always try to use trusted transportation options, especially after dark.

Stay in Public Spaces: If possible, stay in well-lit, busy areas and avoid secluded spots.

Trust Your Instincts: If you feel uncomfortable or unsafe with someone, it’s important to speak up and leave the situation.

Use Technology: Share your location with a friend or family member while traveling, especially when going to unfamiliar places

