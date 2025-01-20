Bengaluru: Woman Fights Off Technician in Attempted Assault

A recent incident in north Bengaluru serves as a reminder to stay vigilant when inviting service providers into your home. A woman, Sinchana (name changed), managed to fight off an internet technician who attempted to assault her during a visit to fix an internet connection.

The technician, 25-year-old Harish Babu, came to Sinchana’s home after she reported an issue with her BSNL internet connection. While Sinchana was alone with her child, Babu arrived, claiming the problem was due to a damaged wire. After briefly leaving to arrange for repairs, he returned and followed Sinchana into the bedroom, where he attempted to assault her. Sinchana fought back by slapping him and shouting for help. A neighbor heard her cries and rushed to her aid, causing Babu to flee.

Sinchana filed a complaint, and the police quickly arrested Babu, who confessed to his actions. He was charged under sexual harassment laws.