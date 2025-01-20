Live
- The Role of Synthetic Data in Robotics and AI Model Training Using Advanced Simulation Tool
- Doda police holds awareness programme on newly-amended criminal laws
- IWL: East Bengal make Nita FA dance to their tune to stay on top
- Shaping Liquidity Risk Management: Padmini Bulani
- Andhra Pradesh: Extramarital Affair Leads to Gruesome Murder in Chittoor
- Android 16: Possible Beta Launch Dates and What to Expect
- Make Odisha dowry-free: Pravati
- Singapore Prez visit historic: CM
- Dipali move to seek CBI probe
- World Magji Day celebrated in Dhenkanal
Just In
Bengaluru: Woman Fights Off Technician in Attempted Assault
A woman in north Bengaluru fought off an internet technician who tried to assault her during a service visit.
A recent incident in north Bengaluru serves as a reminder to stay vigilant when inviting service providers into your home. A woman, Sinchana (name changed), managed to fight off an internet technician who attempted to assault her during a visit to fix an internet connection.
The technician, 25-year-old Harish Babu, came to Sinchana’s home after she reported an issue with her BSNL internet connection. While Sinchana was alone with her child, Babu arrived, claiming the problem was due to a damaged wire. After briefly leaving to arrange for repairs, he returned and followed Sinchana into the bedroom, where he attempted to assault her. Sinchana fought back by slapping him and shouting for help. A neighbor heard her cries and rushed to her aid, causing Babu to flee.
Sinchana filed a complaint, and the police quickly arrested Babu, who confessed to his actions. He was charged under sexual harassment laws.