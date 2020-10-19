BGAUSS opens up its dealership in Bengaluru

BGAUSS, from the house of RR GLOBAL, today opened doors to its first dealership in the young and vibrant city of Bangalore. This marks the entry of BGAUSS electric scooters B8 and A2 models and its fivbe product variants for the EV supporters in the city. The showroom also started deliveries of BGAUSS scooters for its enthusiastic customers and already secured 40+ pre-bookings for their scooters online, through the BGAUSS website.

The state-of-the-art BGAUSS showroom at Rajaji Nagar boasts of offering unique, customized and interactive experiences to customers and prospects who can book, test ride and also get hands-on with BGAUSS versatile product portfolio.

Commenting on the occasion, Hemant Kabra, Director, RR Global and Founder and Managing Director, BGAUSS said, "We are proud to bring our BGAUSS dealership to the lively and tech-savvy city of Bangalore . Our dealership is designed as a new-age interactive urban space giving customers first-hand experience of both the B8 and A2 models and its five variants. We truly believe that electric mobility will define the future of transport and our partnership with Mr. Nitesh Luniya is a step towards making our electric scooters easily accessible and available to prospect customers in Karnataka."

Nitesh Luniya, Dealership Partner, Sun Electra, further added, "We are proud to be the first dealer partner for BGAUSS in Bangalore. BGAUSS is a dynamic, stylish, premium, yet an affordable brand and it gives us great pleasure to showcase its amazing range of electric scooters. Equipped with the best technology, well-designed and aesthetically engineered, BGAUSS is capable of setting an example for faster adoption of electric mobility in our city and this brand will enable us to be a part of Bangalore's Electric Vehicle revolution."

The vehicles are priced starting Rs 50,000 and going up to Rs 90,000 for both the variants and are available in a range of attractive colors such as blue, white, red and grey. To make the ownership experience hassle free, BGAUSS is also offering annual maintenance, extended warranty, pick & drop service and 24x7 roadside assistance. Prospective customers can also avail attractive financing options from MoneyTap on affordable interest rates and longer repayment tenures upto 36 months with 0% interest EMI as a part of the launch scheme.

BGAUSS offers features like Removable battery, anti-theft alarm, anti-theft motor locking, LED Instrumental panel, Multi-colored Digital Display, DRL's, Keyless start, find your scooter ,Centralized Seat Lock, USB charging, Reverse Assist, side stand sensor and 3 riding modes (Low, Mid, High). IOT feature is available in the technology version. Each model comes with a Mobile app.