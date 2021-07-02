BIAL inducted into ACI Director General’s Roll of Excellence

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/ BIAL) has been inducted into the prestigious Airports Council International (ACI) Director General's Roll of Excellence for the year 2020 for consistently delivering superior customer service.



Instituted in the year 2011, the Roll of Excellence recognises airports, which in the opinion of the passengers, have demonstrated strong commitment towards service quality. Since 2011, 58 airports have been inducted.

In a letter to Hari Marar, MD & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, ACI World wrote: "I am delighted to announce that Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru has been chosen by its passengers to join the Airports Council International (ACI) Director General's Roll of Excellence. I am confident that you will continue to be a role model for airport service quality excellence and work with us to raise the bar in service standards and best practices within the industry."

"Bengaluru Airport is honored to be inducted into the ACI Director General's Roll of Excellence. I thank our passengers for the trust and confidence that they've in Bengaluru Airport. I would like to dedicate this recognition to the Bengaluru Airport community, who came together to ensure seamless operations during these challenging times," said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL.

Bengaluru Airport has won multiple ACI Airport Service Quality awards over a five-year period during the past 10 years and is one of only six airports worldwide that will receive the recognition this year.

This recognition is an outcome of the tremendous efforts and commitment from the entire Bengaluru Airport community. Passengers have widely acknowledged the services and have consistently voted for Bengaluru Airport, powering it to win four consecutive ACI ASQ Awards (2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020).

Earlier this year, Bengaluru Airport won a global recognition from ACI World's 'Voice of the Customer' initiative. The 'Voice of the Customer' recognises airports that continued to prioritise their customers and remained committed to ensuring that their voice was heard during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.