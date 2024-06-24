BJP leader Ponguleti asks people to support Viksit Bharat

Bangaluru: Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Ex MLC and BJP National Co-incharge of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, participated in a grand felicitation ceremony organised by Karnataka BJP State unit.

The event, held at the palace grounds in Bengaluru, honoured the 19 Lok Sabha MPs including Union Ministers of BJP & JDS from Karnataka iPrahalad Joshi, HD Kumaraswamy, Madam Shobha karandlaje, V.Somanna.B.Y. Vijayendra, MLA, Karnataka State President, presided and B.S. Yediyurappa, former CM’s, Sadanand gowda, Basavaraj Bommai, Jagadeesh Shettar, All MPs, MLAs, Mlcs, state office bearers and karyakartas were present on this momentous occasion. Leaders who spoke highlighted the achievements of the Central Government led by Narendra Modi and exposed the misdeeds and corrupt practices, misrule of Congress government of Karnataka.