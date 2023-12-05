BJP MP Tejaswi Surya has misrepresented my statement and circulated it on social media: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a series of X statements said, It has come to my attention that a BJP MP named Tejaswi Surya has misrepresented my statement and circulated it on social media. In the video, due to the background noise, the initial part of the reporter's query was unclear. When I realised the question pertained to the late Capt Pranjal, I not only asserted that the state government is committed to provide compensation, but also said that if any other state has given a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the martyred soldiers, we are also ready to give the same amount. True to our word, today our officials presented Capt. Pranjal's family with a compensation check.

He said, I have uploaded the complete video of my remarks for transparency. @Tejasvi_Surya, who circulated a misleading clip for political gain, has disrespected not just Capt. Pranjal and his kin but also the wider military community. Should this MP possess any shred of dignity, he would acknowledge his fault and issue a public apology.



The public recognises that for the BJP, the nation, the God, and the soldiers are merely instruments for their political ends. The day the mortal remains of Capt. Pranjal were brought here, even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Bengaluru, he did not show the courtesy to pay last respects and offer condolences to the bereaved family. Yet, we did not create controversy over it, he said.

He added, However, the @BJP4Karnataka MP has shamefully exploited a hero's ultimate sacrifice for his propagation of falsehoods, aiming to damage my credibility — a deplorable act. He is a disgrace to our country. Such dishonesty stains our society. The people of the state will teach them a proper lesson.