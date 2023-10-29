BJP prepares to conduct drought study: formation of teams led by 16 leaders

Bengaluru: Due to lack of rain in the state Drought has prevailed. The state government has announced that drought has affected 216 taluks of Karnataka. The Central Drought Study Team has arrived in the state and conducted the study. The state government had submitted a request to the center to give Rs 4860 crore as drought relief. As the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated against Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a tweet that the central government has not yet provided drought relief. Against this background, the opposition BJP has decided to conduct a drought study to counter the state government.

Drought study teams have been formed under the team of 16 leaders. The opposition BJP will conduct a study in the drought-affected districts and submit a report to the state government. The date for the drought tour will be fixed next week. After the CM's allegation that the central government has not provided drought relief, the BJP is ready to give a counter to the state government.

Leaders who had spoken against the party are not allowed in this drought study team. MLA ST Somasekhar, former ministers V Somanna and MP Renukacharya were not allowed. The three have been dropped from the tour team due to their open statement against the party leaders.

Over 216 taluks of the state are affected by severe drought. The central government has not released any compensation. CM Siddaramaiah had asked by tweeting on X why Prime Minister Modi is so harsh towards our Kannadigas, as Modi responds to all the sorrows of the world with his kind heart.