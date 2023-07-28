Live
- Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy flag off a Prototype Electric bus of BMTC
- Sajay Dutt to lock horns with Ram in ‘Double iSmart’
- Maha Shakti' campaign launched in Anakapalli
- FIR against BJP workers for staging protest outside the Home Minister's house
- Here is the latest update of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’
- Emmy awards gets postponed!
- AP govt. shuffles IAS officials in the state
- Actor Sahil Salathiagets body-painted to reveal the naked truth
- Dulquer Salmaan- Venky Atluri’s movie is titled ‘Lucky Baskhar’
- World Hepatitis Day
BJP Worker arrested for objectionable Tweet Against CM Siddaramaiah
- A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Shakuntala, Nataraj was taken into custody by the High Ground Police Station after she used abusive language against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Bengaluru: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Shakuntala, Nataraj was taken into custody by the High Ground Police Station after she used abusive language against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Twitter while criticizing the Congress party. Concurrently, the state of Karnataka is reeling from the shocking incident at Udupi College, where female students allegedly recorded a video of another student in the college's restroom.
The congress party in its tweet defended that the girls who allegedly kept mobiles at washroom and recorded the acts as a boyish act̤ ̤ In response to the tweet Tumakuru based BJP worker Shakuntala Nataraj mentioned chief ministers family members .
Congress worker Hanumantharaya filed a complaint with High grounds police station and police detained Shakuntala and investigating.
The BJP held a huge protest march in Udupi on Friday urging stringent legal action against three girls who allegedly videograped acts of Hindu girls in college wash room.