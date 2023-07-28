  • Menu
BJP Worker arrested for objectionable Tweet Against CM Siddaramaiah

  • A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Shakuntala, Nataraj was taken into custody by the High Ground Police Station after she used abusive language against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Shakuntala, Nataraj was taken into custody by the High Ground Police Station after she used abusive language against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Twitter while criticizing the Congress party. Concurrently, the state of Karnataka is reeling from the shocking incident at Udupi College, where female students allegedly recorded a video of another student in the college's restroom.

The congress party in its tweet defended that the girls who allegedly kept mobiles at washroom and recorded the acts as a boyish act̤ ̤ In response to the tweet Tumakuru based BJP worker Shakuntala Nataraj mentioned chief ministers family members .

Congress worker Hanumantharaya filed a complaint with High grounds police station and police detained Shakuntala and investigating.

The BJP held a huge protest march in Udupi on Friday urging stringent legal action against three girls who allegedly videograped acts of Hindu girls in college wash room.

