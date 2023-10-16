BJP's allegation politically motivated and baseless: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that BJP's allegation is politically motivated and baseless and people will not believe BJP no matter what protest it takes.



Speaking to the media in Mysore, CM Siddaramaiah reacting to the BJP's allegation that the Congress government is extracting money as money was found in a contractor's house, the CM Siddaramaiah said that the Income Tax Department has done its job. It is not right to connect it politically, just because money was found in someone's house. People won't trust BJP no matter what protests they undertake.. BJP is protesting with a political purpose and with Lok Sabha elections in mind. There is no need for any investigation by the state government in this case. They are making baseless accusations against the Congress because of the elections in five states. There is no connection between holding elections in other states and our State, he said.

Responding to BJP's CT Ravi's allegation that Congress leaders are given a target to collect money, the CM said that CT Ravi's statements are always full of lies. There is no need to respond to his false statements. All such allegations are false and baseless, he said.

Uninterrupted power supply to farmers for 5 hours

Reacting to the reporters question about inadequate supply of electricity to rural areas, he said that apart from power generation during our previous government, not a single megawatt of electricity was generated during the subsequent BJP or JDS government. Due to lack of rain, power supply to pumpsets has been disrupted. On an average, 10,000 MW of electricity was consumed till the month of October. But this time it is costing 16,000 MW. There is a shortfall of about 2,000 MW power. Hence there is power problem, the CM explained.

After holding a meeting regarding this, it has been instructed to provide uninterrupted electricity for 5 hours in three phases to farmers. Instructions has also been given to purchase power from outside. It is also suggested to focus on co-generation of electricity from sugarcane milling. He said that measures are being taken so that farmers do not face any problem due to load shedding, he said.

Supply of drinking water and fodder to cattle should not be disrupted

Responding to a journalist's question about fodder shortage for livestock, there is currently no fodder shortage. However, instructions have been given to take steps to grow fodder and store it. Out of 236 taluks, 216 taluks are drought affected. In fact, there is crop damage in 42 thousand hectares, and a loss of 30,000 crores. We have sought a compensation of Rs.4860 crores as per the guidelines of the centre. . For drinking water, private borewells should be used. It has also been informed to drill new borewells if necessary. On the whole, it has been directed to ensure that there will be no problem in the providing work to people, drinking water and fodder to the livestock.

Speaking about Music director and lyricist Hamsalekha's desire expressed during the inauguration of Dasara, to have permanent illumination at Chamundi Hills, the CM said that that it will be looked into.