Blood cancers, disorders treated with BMT by BGS Gleneagles doctors

Bengaluru: BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Kengeri, continues to spearhead the use of Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) for successfully treating and improving the quality of life of patients diagnosed with blood cancers like leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma or blood disorders like thalassemia or aplastic anaemia. The hospital recently organized a stem cell donation drive in collaboration with DKMS BMST Foundation India, a non-profit organization dedicated to fight blood cancer. The hospital is listed as an official stem cell collection centre and continues in its efforts to raise awareness around the importance of stem cell donation and to save many lives through accurate diagnoses, latest in technology and treatment thereby producing better health outcomes and greater social value.

A few months back, the doctors treated a 42-year-old businessman who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. A resident of Bengaluru, Zuhair Ahmed presented with severe backache and joint pain for the past one and half years. This excruciating pain made it difficult for the patient to do his day-to-day activities and severely restricted his mobility. Soon after his admission, the expert team of doctors from the department of medical oncology, hematology and BMT identified an immediate diagnosis and meticulously planned his complex bone marrow transplant.

Eight months before approaching the doctors at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Zuhair was diagnosed with TB spine at another hospital. He had been on antitubercular therapy for a period of four months. After experiencing no relief from the therapy, he decided to meet the doctors at BGS GGH for a second opinion. He was revaluated completely and extensively. The patient underwent biopsy from spinal lesion, which to the surprise of the doctors, reported as plasmacytoma and not tuberculosis. Plasmacytoma is a blood disorder where plasma cells of the bone marrow proliferate/multiply abnormally. If the condition progresses into a serious condition known as multiple myeloma, it produces abnormal cells and associated abnormal proteins which can cause multiple organ dysfunction in an individual.

Dr Rajeev Vijayakumar, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist, BMT Physician, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital mentioned that Zuhair's case was complicated. "The day he was diagnosed with plasmacytoma, we began his treatment without a delay to avoid further progression of multiple myeloma. However, even with adequate treatment, the abnormal cells found its way to develop into multiple myeloma. After learning about this development, we decided to leave no stone unturned and began his journey to complete recovery."

However, even after his treatments, the doctors realized that the patient had already proceeded to the stage of multiple myeloma. He was treated for the diagnosis of multiple myeloma with chemotherapy for a period of 6 months and was periodically evaluated to note the progression of his condition and treatment response.

Finally, in January, at the end of his chemo sessions, reassessment was done which brought in good news. To consolidate his remission status, he needed a specialized procedure known as autologous bone marrow transplant for inducing a long-term remission, so that the disease has a lesser chance of recurrence. Autologous BMT is a specialized process where the patient receives very specific dosed chemotherapy followed by infusion of his own stem cells. As a result, all the disease-causing cells in the blood and bone marrow are destroyed and replenished with one's own stem cells to produce a disease-free blood from bone marrow. On an average, this procedure and recovery spans over 3 weeks.

The Consultant, Haemotology, Bone Marrow Transplant, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Dr Govind Eriat said, "Autologous bone marrow on peripheral stem cell transplant prolongs disease free survival in multiple myeloma, which often leads to better quality of life for deserving patients like Zuhair. Many patients of myeloma cannot afford such treatment modalities in resource limited settings of India. Zuhair's transplant was possible due to community participation, crowd fundingand exemplary nursing care. It exemplifies the ethos we strive to deliver at the haematology- Haemato oncology and stem cell transplant center at GGH."

The patient underwent BMT procedure in February. During the procedure there were a lot of fluctuations in his health condition. He suffered from severe mucositis and severe diarrhoea. A talented team, that included the nursing staff, took diligent care of the patient leading to a fast recovery. Now he is doing well and is reclaiming his right to normalcy.

The Paediatric Oncologist, Haemotology and Bone Marrow Transplant physician at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Dr Prerana Nesargi said, "Not all back pains are due to sciatica or old age. Mostly, patients with multiple myeloma present with lower back ache and renal failure. Severe and prolonged back pain in youngsters or in the middle-aged people should not be brushed aside. Adequate evaluation and prompt therapy will help save a life."

The Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Bengaluru, Cluster COO, Biju Nair said, each year, our doctors diagnose and treat hundreds of people who have blood or bone marrow disease, many of whom benefit from bone marrow transplant. The consolidated experience of our team of doctors accounts for 350+ transplants. These doctors thereby contribute to the science of transplantation, making bone marrow transplant safer and improving the lives of those who need them.

The patient recovered well and was discharged on the 18th day after entering in the transplant unit. He is currently on maintenance medication. He is happily back home and spending quality time with his wife and kids. Zuhair is a cancer survivor and an inspiration to many patients.