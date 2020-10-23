Bomb Threat To Bengaluru Court Over DJ Halli, Drugs Case 

CCH Court and Police commissioner's office in Bangalore received bomb scare letters from some miscreants.

In the letter they reportedly threatened that if Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi along with those who are accused in DJ Halli rampage episode are not released from the jail, they would plant bombs.

"Those who are accused in drug mafia case and DJ Halli case are innocent people. If they are not released, we will plant bombs," was the content of the letter. A complaint has been lodged at Alasur police station in this regard. "We are investigating this matter," said the joint commissioner Sandeep Patil.

The letter has been sent from Tumakuru along with a bomb detonater which is used to blast the bombs. The Police deployed sniffer dogs to search these places and we learn that the commissioners office has also received cable and detonater which are used to blast granite blocks.

The content of the letter received at the police commissioner's office states that "commissioner's office would be destroyed in an explosion if the actors are not released and it is better if the joint commissioner Sandeep Patil keeps mum.

Meanwhile, the bail applications of Sandalwood actors arrested in connection with the drug mafia, Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani along with the other main accused Shiva Prakash, Rahul, and Vinay were rejected by the court.

All the above accused who are in judicial custody are stationed at the Parappana Agrahara central Jail in Bengalury. On the other hand, income tax authorities are investigating cases against Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani regarding their disproportionate assets amassed beyond their income which may prove to be hindrance to the actors.