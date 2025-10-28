Brazilian model molested in Bengaluru; delivery boy arrested

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to light in Bengaluru where a delivery boy has been arrested for allegedly molesting a Brazilian model at her residence. The accused has been identified as Kumar Rao, who is said to be pursuing a diploma in a private college.

According to police sources, the incident took place on October 17. The model had ordered groceries through a delivery app. When the delivery boy reached her residence, he reportedly noticed that she was alone. Taking advantage of the situation, he allegedly behaved inappropriately, made unwelcome advances, and tried to touch her without consent.

Frightened by his actions, the model screamed and managed to lock herself inside the house, following which the accused fled the scene. The model later informed her employer about the incident, and with their assistance, she filed a complaint at the RT Nagar Police Station.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the police traced and arrested the accused. Officials confirmed that the company employing the delivery boy has terminated his services and assured full cooperation with the investigation.

Police sources said that preliminary investigations indicate the act was deliberate and premeditated. The accused reportedly used the delivery assignment as an opportunity to target the woman after realizing she was alone.

The case has once again raised questions about the safety of women living alone in urban areas and the lack of stringent verification mechanisms for gig workers. Bengaluru police have stated that background checks of delivery staff and similar service personnel will be reviewed to prevent such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, the accused has been remanded in judicial custody, and further investigation is underway.